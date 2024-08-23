A lot of people are waking up to the anti-fertility effects of ivermectin and the deadly con that has been pulled on conservatives and truth seekers. I’ve just released two documentary videos, linked below, that feature many studies showing the disastrous anti-fertility and neurotoxic effects of this deadly poison derived from a bacteria’s toxic defensive secretion.

This information is crucial right now as the ivermectin shills are coming up with every excuse under the sun to trick people into taking this terrible toxin. I have never been so sick to my stomach as with what I have witnessed in regards to terrible ivermectin advice. Whether you are afraid of cancer, viruses, parasites, spike protein, vax shedding, etc. these charlatans are looking to exploit your fears and insecurities into making you consume copious amounts of this awful poison.

It’s clear to me that the ivermectin pushers are not operating in good faith. They are working backwards from trying to get conservatives and truth seekers to take poison delivered straight to their front doors. They are obviously exploiting dark psychology to accomplish their mission.

If you care at all about having a fully functioning brain: stay far away from ivermectin. This is the single worst thing to ever happen to the ‘truth community.’

Here are a few articles to get you started in your search for ivermectin truth. All of the referenced studies are linked to in full: