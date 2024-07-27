The Most Powerful Mind Control Ever... Versus YOU (Machine Learning & Social Media)
Unseen Forces: The Advent Of Machine Learning Powered Propaganda Steering Our Every Click
Ever wonder why so many people around you are so hopelessly controlled by the establishment propagandists? In this first episode of my new series, I delve into a crucial topic I’ve been researching for years: the evolution of mind control into the technical age. From mass media and applied psychology to the modern era of social media, machine learning, and hyper-personalized feeds of user-generated content, discover how these tools are designed to influence people for marketing and social engineering purposes. Subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/timtruth for more videos in this series.
The Most Powerful Mind Control Ever... Versus YOU (Machine Learning & Social Media Exposé)
