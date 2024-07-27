Ever wonder why so many people around you are so hopelessly controlled by the establishment propagandists? In this first episode of my new series, I delve into a crucial topic I’ve been researching for years: the evolution of mind control into the technical age. From mass media and applied psychology to the modern era of social media, machine learning, and hyper-personalized feeds of user-generated content, discover how these tools are designed to influence people for marketing and social engineering purposes. Subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/timtruth for more videos in this series.

The Most Powerful Mind Control Ever... Versus YOU (Machine Learning & Social Media Exposé)