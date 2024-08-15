In Hijacked Minds: How Social Media is Weaponizing Machine Learning To Rewire Everyone's Brains, we explore how social media is turning into a high-tech version of a casino. Just like slot machines are designed to keep you pulling the lever, social media platforms use algorithms to keep you scrolling, clicking, and coming back for more. But it’s not just about keeping your attention—they’re using your billions of people’s data collected over years of people using their sites to manipulate our behavior.

Just like a chess engine uses countless simulations to find the perfect move, advanced machine learning algorithms on social media platforms run endless experiments with your data, optimizing your experience to serve the goals of the developers—whether that’s keeping you hooked, influencing your opinions, or pushing you toward a purchase.

This documentary dives into how these tactics are rewiring our brains and controlling our decisions, often without us even knowing it. Check out the full documentary below to see how our minds are being hijacked in the digital age.

Full Documentary:

Watch link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSzTZ5a4lb4

Also see part 1 of this docu-series here: https://timtruth.substack.com/p/the-most-powerful-mind-control-ever