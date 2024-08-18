Renowned pharmacologist Dr. Mike Yeadon has dropped a massive Ivermectin bombshell, calling it “one of the most violent fertility toxins” he’s ever seen. His comments were recorded back in June 2024 but were just posted yesterday on the Delingpod Live channel- sending a massive shock wave across the internet.

Watch the ivermectin anti-fertility bombshell from the live event:

Transcript:

"Actually, it's something I need to mention. I've only learned in the last three weeks, and so you probably won't have heard it, but it all fits when I say it. You know that there was a- you know, 'Team Hero', the alternative media people. Not me, the people who are 100 times more famous around the world. I won't mention them at this particular point, but you all know who I'm thinking. So many doctors who are Americans. And as soon as the pandemic arrived, they came up with 'early treatment for Covid 19' didn't they? And they pushed and pushed and pushed. At first I thought there was a virus and said it was great that they were coming up with treatments. Then later when I realized there wasn't, I thought they were- I thought, why are they pushing this stuff? I thought, they're pushing harmless placebos on the worried well, and they're providing a belief structure that there really is a pandemic. Otherwise, why would these clever people be going out of their way to sell you this stuff? And it's like, unfortunately, it's much worse than that, one of the centre stage drugs that they want you to take, Ivermectin, is one of the most violent fertility toxins I've ever come across. And I didn't know this because, like you, you probably didn't think to do the deep research. And I didn't. So someone contacted me a few weeks ago with a bloody great dossier of papers that go back from its discovery and is unquestionably at around the doses you're being required- you're being suggested to take in rats and rabbits, and in some limited studies in humans, it reduces the ability to conceive and to grow babies to term. And doesn't it fit? Doesn't it fit? Why did this- There's nothing that's major on the world stage that's accidental, I'm afraid. That's the problem. And so now you know. There's nothing major on the world stage that's accidental. Who put ivermectin there? Well, the perpetrators did. And why did they put it there? It's like if you don't get jabbed and avoid impacts on your fertility, a good chunk of you will take ivermectin instead. And it gets worse. And then I'll stop talking about this because I haven't written about it yet, but it's on my mind. There are lots of other supplements that the worried well take. And again, I had thought it was mainly a money making business. Right? A money making business. They'll sell you K2 or whatever it is. And there's loads of things I've never heard of. And you look at them in the health- the so-called health food store. And my wife will often ask me what will this do? I've said, I've never heard of it. I was originally a biochemist and toxicologist. I've never heard of it. I have to look it up. It's real. It does exist. But I thought they were just flogging benign placebos to the worried well, just to steal money off them. Unfortunately, it's no so. Many of the supplements, including most of the really famous ones, hamper the elimination from your body of ivermectin. So if you are a person that thinks, well, I'm going to take care of my health and not have the jabs, I've got this ivermectin that will protect me, and I've got all these other supplements. And those supplements stop your body eliminating ivermectin. It's a drug-drug- a negative drug drug interaction. It's like this can't be coincidence, folks. It's not coincidence. But there were several of these health supplements that the papers specifically showed were what's called PGP, P-glycoprotein, P-glycoprotein inhibitors, and ivermectin is secreted using P-glycoprotein pathways. And it was like, oh my God. And we have ivermectin in the bathroom cabinet and all the PGP inhibitor supplements in the in the kitchen cupboard, and we threw them all in the bin." -Dr Mike Yeadon (June 2024)

Dr. Mike Yeadon can be found on his official Telegram channel: https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

Check out Dr. Yeadon’s full appearance on Delingpod Live for more great insights: https://odysee.com/@JamesDelingpoleChannel:0/jdmy_updated_%28song_removed%29-%28720p%29:b?r=4hdYZTa8WRG7LVs5oqM8s7Tbt7PBxMfk&t=1771

