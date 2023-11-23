Tim Truth

The Most Powerful Mind Control Ever... Versus YOU (Machine Learning & Social Media)
Unseen Forces: The Advent Of Machine Learning Powered Propaganda Steering Our Every Click
  
Tim Truth
WARNING! Your Detox System Is UNDER ATTACK: The War On Our Heroes of Detox: P-Glycoprotein (Pgp) and CYP3A4
These Unsung Heroes of Detox Protect Your Body, Unless Someone Tricks You Into Shutting Them Off
  
Tim Truth
14

June 2024

Supercharge Your Data Insights With Neural Networks - Here's A Powerful, Easy-To-Use Suite Of Tools
I've spent the last few weeks developing an easy to use set of scripts and html pages for training neural networks and visualizing the results
  
Tim Truth

May 2024

Unlocking The Color Spectrum: A Deep Dive into the Science of Color Perception
The visible light spectrum encompasses wavelengths from approximately 380nm to 780nm, with each specific wavelength corresponding to a distinct color…
  
Tim Truth
3
Research Productivity Hack: Using BERT Language Model For Text Classification Grunt Work
Unlock the Power of BERT: Transforming Text Data into Knowledge
  
Tim Truth
The Deadly Toll of Ivermectin: Blindness, Comas & Deaths Induced By The Neurotoxic, Genotoxic Poison
Dissenters & Conservatives Are Being Culled By Ivermectin Shills
  
Tim Truth
22
Ultimate Guide To Anti-Fertility Ivermectin Genocide: 14 Studies Showing It Wrecks Fertility
Now All The Psy-Ops Make Total Sense - And Many Prominent Anti-Vaxxers Are Guilty In Helping Perpetrate Genocide
  
Tim Truth
17

March 2024

Anna's Archive: A Gigantic Free Resource of 125 Million Books & Papers. Find The Documents Quickly Disappearing Off The Internet
Accessing The Largest Library In The World
  
Tim Truth

November 2023

Insane New York FORCED QUARANTINE CAMPS Law Goes Back Into Effect!
The Rise Of Kathy Hochul's Tyrannical Health Dictatorship
  
Tim Truth
17

August 2023

Quercetin Massively Reduces Fertility In Male & Female Mice In 2 Concerning Studies
81% Reduction In Pups For Middle Aged Female Mice & 99.9% Reduction In Motile Sperm In Males?!
  
Tim Truth
1

July 2023

POISONED WATERS: Parkinson's Associated Poison Massively Dumped Into Freshwater Around The World
The Deadly Chemical Rotenone Is Dangerously Dumped Into Rivers and Streams Around The World
  
Tim Truth
4
Florida Residents Are Being Bombarded With Neurotoxic Pesticide Spraying (Poisons Also Kill Bees And Fish)
Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida USA are absolutely bombarding their residents with copious amounts of neuropoisons with the stated objective of…
  
Tim Truth
7
